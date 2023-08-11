English
More than 50000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 11 August 2023

SHAFAQNA-More than 50,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli restrictions imposed at the gates and entrances of the Old City of Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department said that 50,000 worshipers performed the Friday prayer at the holy site.

Meanwhile, the Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented many of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

During the Friday sermon, the preacher of Aqsa Mosque Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah stressed that the land of Palestine and Jerusalem is the land of knowledge and scholars and is not a land of bloodshed.

He also criticized the Jerusalemite schools, which switched over to an Israeli-controlled curriculum.

Earlier in the morning, thousands performed dawn prayer at the holy site despite Israeli restrictions.

Source: palinfo

www.shafaqna.com

