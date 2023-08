SHAFAQNA- Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziad Makari denied that he ordered the closure of the country’s sole national TV Channel.

“Tele Liban has not been closed and I don’t have an intention to do so. Everything that has been published is mere lies, we’re trying to address the problems and the most of the demands of employees have been fulfilled,” Makari added.

“Tele Liban will resume broadcasting and we’re working with part of the employees ,” the minister went on to say.