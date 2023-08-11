English
Return of over 100 Syrians refugees from Cyprus to Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Refugee Agency expressed its concern over the return of more than 100 Syrians refugees from Cyprus to Lebanon.

The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Cyprus stated, “Deportation and transportation operations between countries without legal and procedural guarantees for individuals who may require international protection are in violation of international and European law.”

The UNHCR office indicated that such transportation operations could lead to returning individuals to a country where they may face various risks.

Lisa Abu Khaled, spokesperson for the UNHCR office for Lebanon, stated that “the 109 migrants who were returned from Cyprus were mostly deported to Syria after an investigation by the Lebanese army.”

Source: LBCI Lebanon

