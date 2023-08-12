Sheikh Qablan: Supporting Christians starts with supporting Muslims and vice versa/ they want to lead the country into sedition

SHAFAQNA- Mufti Jafari of Lebanon said to the Christian leaders of this country: “There are those who are leading the country towards a crazy sedition and are working against Christian-Islamic interests.”

Sheikh Ahmad Qablan added: “They want to set fire to the country and its people, while the church and the mosque are not important to them, and they neither believe in Christ nor Muhammad (PBUH).”

Emphasizing that they only believe in sedition, blood and destruction, he added: “They believe that getting rid of Lebanon lies in destroying and bringing its different strata into a kind of long civil war. On this basis, our unity with God and the country is necessary, and prevention of greater sedition and internal peace is an obligation, and the protection of Muslims begins with Christians and vice versa.”

Pointing out that “Lebanon without resistance is a kind of destruction, sedition and the swamp of graves and occupations, and the past history is an absolute proof of this issue,” he added: “Resistance is the guarantor of the homeland, not the guarantor of a tribe, and an attack on it is actually an attack on the sovereignty of Lebanon.” ”

Mufti of Lebanon emphasized that the enemy of the resistance is only Israel and said: One of the greatest recommendations of the Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) is truth, fairness, partnership, love, prevention of sedition and destruction.

In the end, he emphasized: “Strengthening the nation and cross-sectarian convergence is an absolute necessity in the current situation, and Christian and Muslim leaders pay attention to this issue from a national, moral, religious and human point of view, and silence at such a fateful moment is forbidden.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian