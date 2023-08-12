Preacher of Masjid al-Haram could not finish the Friday prayer + video

SHAFAQNA- The preacher of Al-Haram Mosque could not finish leading the Friday prayer due to low blood pressure, and the head of religious affairs of the two holy shrines did it in his place.

An image file that was published on social networks this afternoon (Friday) shows that Sheikh “Maher Bin Hamad Bin Muhammad Bin Al-Mu’aiqly”, the preacher and imam of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, led the Friday prayer, which was broadcast live on the country’s state television, but he could not finish it.

According to this report, at the end of the sermon for the Friday prayer today, Mu’aiqly had a hard time speaking and while reciting Surah Al-Fatiha in the first rak’at, his voice was cut off. Following that, Sheikh “Abdul Rahman Al-Sadis”, the head of religious affairs of the two holy shrines, immediately took over the leadership of the worshipers.

Meanwhile, according to informed sources, the preacher of the Al-Haram Mosque suffered a drop in blood pressure while leading the prayer on the last Friday of the month of Muharram, which was most likely due to the heat, however, his condition is now good.

Source: Shafaqna Persian