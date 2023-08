SHAFAQNA- The Arbaeen walk with the slogan “Men Bahr al-Nahr” (from the sea to the slaughterhouse) started from the Ras al-Bisheh area located in the southernmost point of Iraq in Basra province towards Karbala.

It takes more than 20 days to walk from Ras al-Bisheh area in the south of Faw.

Source: Shafaqna Persian