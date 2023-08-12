Research links Vitamin K deficiency to poor lung function

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- People with low levels of vitamin K in their blood are more likely to have poor lung function and to say they suffer with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and wheezing, according to a study published in ERJ Open Research.

The study was by team of Danish researchers at Copenhagen University Hospital and the University of Copenhagen. It involved a group of 4,092 people aged between 24 and 77 years living in Copenhagen.

The researchers found that people with markers of low levels of vitamin K had lower FEV1 and lower FVC on average. People with lower levels of vitamin K were also more likely to say they had COPD, asthma or wheezing.

Vitamin K is found in leafy green vegetables, vegetable oils and cereal grains. It plays a role in blood clotting, and so helps the body to heal wounds, but researchers know very little about its role in lung health.

Source: medical