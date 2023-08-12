New AI algorithm discovers potentially hazardous asteroid

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- A potentially dangerous space rock was discovered for the first time by an AI algorithm.

The roughly 600-foot-wide (180 meters) asteroid has received the designation 2022 SF289, and is expected to approach Earth to within 140,000 miles (225,000 kilometers).

That distance is shorter than that between our planet and the moon, which are on average, 238,855 miles (384,400 km) apart. This is close enough to define the rock as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA), but that doesn’t mean it will impact Earth in the foreseeable future.

It is estimated that the Vera Rubin Observatory could uncover as many as 3,000 hitherto undiscovered potentially hazardous asteroids.

Source: space