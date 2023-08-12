Malaysia: Around 60% of voters cast ballots in regional elections

SHAFAQNA-Some 60% of the eligible voters cast their ballots in Malaysia’s regional elections on Saturday, according to local media.

According to the Election Commission (EC), voter turnout in Terengganu and Kedah states were 70% and 68% respectively, the highest voter turnout in the elections being held in six of Malaysia’s 13 states, daily Malay Mail reported.

Nearly 10 million people will elect 245 lawmakers in Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah states, where regional assemblies were dissolved in late June.

The results of these elections will not directly impact the federal parliament.

A total of 529 candidates from nine parties and 41 independent candidates are vying for 245 state seats.