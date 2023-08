SHAFAQNA-A number of pilgrims and lovers of Imam Hussain (AS), set off from Ras Al-Bisheh area in the city of Faw in the far south of Iraq, on foot, to commemorate the Arbaeen.

The Ras Al-Bisheh area in Basra is the farthest point in southern Iraq, from which pilgrims walk every year to the holy shrines. It takes more than 20 days to walk from Ras Al-Bisheh area in the south of Faw.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

