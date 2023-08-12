Bangladesh: Death toll floods climbs to 57

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from floods jumped to 57 in southeastern Bangladesh while several others are still missing.

The Education Ministry, in a notification on Friday night, rescheduled the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination in the flood-affected southeastern Chattogram district and two other education boards.

Earlier scheduled to be held on Aug. 17, the exam will now be held on Aug. 29.

The deaths were reported in four major southeastern districts between Aug. 4 and 11. Of the total deaths, 21 were recorded in Cox’s Bazar, 20 in Chattogram, 10 in hilly Bandarban, and six in Rangamati district, officials told Anadolu.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com