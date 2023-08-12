English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

Bangladesh: Death toll floods climbs to 57

0
Death toll floods climbs to 57

SHAFAQNA-The death toll from floods jumped to 57 in southeastern Bangladesh while several others are still missing.

The Education Ministry, in a notification on Friday night, rescheduled the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) examination in the flood-affected southeastern Chattogram district and two other education boards.

Earlier scheduled to be held on Aug. 17, the exam will now be held on Aug. 29.

The deaths were reported in four major southeastern districts between Aug. 4 and 11. Of the total deaths, 21 were recorded in Cox’s Bazar, 20 in Chattogram, 10 in hilly Bandarban, and six in Rangamati district, officials told Anadolu.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Bangladesh: Thousands protest after copies of the Holy Quran burned

asadian

Copies of the Holy Quran burned in Bangladesh

asadian

Bangladesh: Violence Against Rohingya Muslims

asadian

Iraq: 300,000 foreign illegal workers exist in country

asadian

UN’s Expert: Bangladesh should stop pilot project of returning Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

asadian

WFP: Lives of one million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh under threat

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.