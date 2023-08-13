Egypt: Inflation of food items reaches 70 percent

SHAFAQNA- In the midst of the continued depreciation of the Egyptian currency and the global increase in food prices, the cost of food items in Egypt raised by nearly 75 percent annually over the past month.

According to Shafaqna citing Anatolia, based on Thursday’s data from Egypt’s Central Organization for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the annual inflation rate in the country was 38 percent in July, which has increased from 36.8 percent in July of the previous year.

Last month, the price of legumes and bread increased by 55.7 percent compared to the same period last year, meat and chicken by 93.4 percent, dairy products by 64.7 percent, vegetables by 82.3 percent, oil by 30.6 percent, and sugar by 38.4 percent.

It’s worth noting that Egypt is the largest wheat importer in the world, with annually over 12 million tons, while the annual domestic consumption in this country is about 23 million tons per year.

