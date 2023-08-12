Mufti of Saudi Arabia: Upcoming Mecca conference will strengthen Islamic unity among Muslims

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia said about the Islamic conference in Mecca, which is scheduled to be held on August 13 and 14: “The Mecca conference is a message to reduce hatred and violence between nations and will strengthen Islamic unity among Muslims.”

In his speech, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh praised the Saudi King’s agreement to hold the international conference “Tawasol va Takamol” in Mecca and stated: “The agreement of the Custodian of the Two Holy Shrines to hold this conference shows Saudi Arabia’s concern for Muslims all over the world and the desire of this country to promote the religion of Islam based on the method of the book and tradition and to explain the noble mission of Saudi Arabia to spread peace and love in the world.”

He added: “Holding this conference in Mecca, at a time when conflicts and hatred are on the rise, is a proof of the mission that Saudi Arabia has about Islam, justice, calling for coexistence, rejection of disgust and bigotry, and participation in reducing feelings of hatred and violence between nations.”

Al-Sheikh further said: “Saudi Arabia insists on strengthening the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence between nations and protecting the rights of everyone based on a moderate Islamic approach.”

He emphasized: “The themes of this conference will contribute to strengthening Islamic unity among Muslims and avoiding extremism and deviant thoughts and achieving convergence and exchange of opinions and experiences between scholars and Muftis.”

It should be noted that on August 9, the King of Saudi Arabia agreed to hold an Islamic conference in Makkah on August 13 and 14.

This meeting will be held under the title “Contact with the management of religious affairs and issuing Fatwas in the world and what is the ruling of these institutions”.

In this conference, 150 scholars and Muftis representing 85 countries will be present, and they will discuss the issues of “moderation, extremism, dissolution, radicalism, terrorism, tolerance and coexistence between nations” during seven working sessions in two days.

The purpose of this conference is to strengthen the contacts between the administrations of religious affairs and the issuing of Fatwas in the world in order to “realize the principles of moderation, moderation, strengthening the values of tolerance and coexistence among nations.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian