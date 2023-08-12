UAE blocks entry for passengers from Israel

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has blocked the entry of nearly 170 passengers aboard a Wizz Air flight from Israel.

According to Israel’s Kan broadcaster, the flight, operated by the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, departed from Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv and touched down at Abu Dhabi International Airport in the UAE in the afternoon.

It was reported that airport officials kept the disembarked passengers to the side and allowed passengers from other planes landing in Abu Dhabi to pass ahead in customs lines.

No explanation was given for the UAE’s decision to deny entry to the passengers from the Israeli flight.

Sama News Agency reported that the Israeli passengers said they were blocked from entry because they did not have valid visas.

