Gordon Brown: Restriction on Afghan women flagrant abuse of human rights

SHAFAQNA-Gordon Brown, the former UK prime minister, criticized the restriction on Afghan women and called it a flagrant abuse of human rights and “systematic.

“Everybody I think who studies knows that there is nothing in Islam that says that girls’ education should be banned … and it’s gender persecution and gender apartheid,” said Gordon Brown.

Brown, on CNN, called on the international criminal court to look specifically at the violation of the rights of girls and women in Afghanistan and added that the American government and the UK government must impose sanctions on those people who are directly responsible for this policy.

Source: tolonews

