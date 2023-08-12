Iran’s central bank governor: All Iranian funds in South Korea have been released

SHAFAQNA-Two days after official reports about unfreezing Iranian assets in South Korea, governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) said that all the Iranian funds in South Korea have been released and a third country has accepted to change it from won to euro.

Mohammadreza Farzin said that Iran’s funds in some other countries will be released soon.

He said that over the past few years some $7 billion of Iranian funds were deposited in South Korean banks in a form that the money received no interest.

Farzin added that the value of the Iranian money even shrank by a roughly $1 billion due to the devaluation of the South Korean won against the US dollar.

Source: IRNA

www.shafaqna.com