International Shia News Agency
 Palestinian officials welcome first non-resident Saudi Arabian ambassador

SHAFAQNA- Palestinian officials welcomed a first Saudi Arabian ambassador on Saturday.

At a ceremony in Jordan, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s diplomatic adviser Majdi al-Khalidi received a copy of the credentials of Ambassador Nayef Al-Sudairi as a non-resident envoy, official Palestinian news agency Wafa said.

The move was “an important step that will contribute to further strengthening the strong brotherly relations that bind the two countries and the two brotherly peoples,” al-Khalidi said, according to Wafa.

Palestinian analyst Talal Okal said the diplomatic appointment was a half-step toward an official Saudi representation office in the occupied West Bank.

Source:Reuters

www.shafaqna.com

