UK: Junior doctors hold rally in London to demand better working conditions

Junior doctors hold rally in London

SHAFAQNA-Striking junior doctors in London rallied Friday outside Downing Street to demand better pay and working conditions.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) who began a fifth round of strikes in the morning, marched toward the Prime Minister’s Office.

Demonstrators chanted slogans against the government’s health policies, carrying signs, some of them which read: “Strike to Save the NHS”, “Kick Out the Tories”, “Save Your NHS.”

The BMA’s co-chairs Vivek Trivedi and Robert Laurenson reiterated their demands for better pay and working conditions in their speeches.

“We’ve already done 15 days (of strike this year), and we’ll do another 15 days. And another and another and we will just keep going until they get a message,” said Laurenson.

Source: aa

www.shafaqna.com

