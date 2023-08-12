Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan warns Caspian Sea is at risk

SHAFAQNA-Iran’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Mousavi has warned that the Caspian Sea is at risk because its water level is diminishing.

He said would lead to an environmental disaster in the future.

August 21 is the day of the Caspian Sea/Mazandaran, which unfortunately faces the serious risk of water loss and environmental catastrophe in the future, Mousavi wrote in Farsi on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

All five littoral states are obligated to take measures to save their health, security, and economy plus the region, regardless of any reservations and before the situation in the Sea further deteriorates, he added.

Source: IRNA

