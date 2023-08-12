Afghanistan: Spread of poverty increasing concern of citizens

SHAFAQNA-Some citizens of the country complain about the lack of work and the increased poverty in Afghanistan.

The citizens asked the government and aid organizations to address their challenges.

Ghulam Hazrat is busy finding some food for his family on the roads of Kabul.

“I am the head of my family of five people, unemployment is a problem, this is the machine I work with, there are many economic problems, I am the breadwinner of the family, there is no one to help me, I come from morning to evening and work,” said Hazrat.

“Our wish is that work should be provided for the youth in the country, and young poor people in the country can find work,” said Abdul Ghafar a Kabul resident.