Danish ultranationalists burn Quran in Copenhagen

SHAFAQNA-Members of the ultranationalist group, Danske Patrioter, or Danish Patriots, on Saturday burned a copy of the Quran in front of Turkish Embassy in Copenhagen.

The group then proceeded to burn another copy of the Quran in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Copenhagen.

The perpetrators chanted anti-Islamic slogans during the provocative act, which took place under police protection.

The attack was streamed live by the group on their social media accounts.

Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning, desecration, or attempts to do so by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Source: aa

