China made a technical presentation for road development project in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- China has submitted a technical presentation for strategic Road Development project, Iraq’s Ministry of Transport announced.

The director of relations and media at the ministry, Maytham al-Safi, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “the Road of Development project is of great local and global interest, and each company is trying to find a place for it in its implementation team, and the presence of the economic adviser at the Chinese Embassy in Baghdad to the headquarters of the general company of Iraqi Railways confirms the importance of this project.

“The economic consultant reviewed the plans by visiting the headquarters of the Road of Development project and providing a technical presentation of the project by the project engineers,”al-Safi added.

He stressed that “the project is currently at the preliminary design stage,and the designs are arriving successively, as well as specialized companies are conducting soil investigations to provide the necessary data for the design of the railway and Highway”.

Prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani stressed earlier that the Road of Development project will turn Iraq into a country open to the world.

Source: Iraqi News Agency (INA)

www.shafaqna.com

