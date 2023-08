SHAFAQNA-Newly Elected Mayor of Toronto, Oliva Chow has appointed Ausma Malik as the Deputy Mayor for the south area of the city this week.

She is one of four deputy mayors for the city.

Pakistani Canadian Ausma Malik was elected to Toronto City Council in October 2022, representing Ward 10, Spadina-Fort York. Before that, she was a school trustee with the Toronto District School Board.

