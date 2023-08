SHAFAQNA-Israel has rejected the idea of a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for Saudi Arabia’s envoy to the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM on Sunday that the new ambassador, Nayef al-Sudairi, could meet representatives of the PA but would have no fixed presence.

“Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? This we will not allow,” Cohen said.

Source: aljazeera

