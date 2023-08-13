30% of booksellers have stopped business in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The commission to assess the Problems of Booksellers said that at least 30 percent of booksellers in Afghanistan have stopped their business due to lack of a good market.

Abdul Wodod Mukhtarzada, a member of the commission, told TOLOnews that the booksellers are also complaining about high taxes which are difficult to pay as their business has dropped.

“We used to sell more than 500 books and we had 200 librarians here but I can say now that their number has dropped significantly,” he said.

TOLOnews interviewed several booksellers and also expressed concern that book reading culture has faded.

“There are issues because of the lack of female students’ presence in the universities. This issue also affects the book business,” said Sharifullah, a bookseller.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com