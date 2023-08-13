English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsAsia-PacificFeatured 2Other News

30% of booksellers have stopped business in Afghanistan

0
booksellers stopped business in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-The commission to assess the Problems of Booksellers said that at least 30 percent of booksellers in Afghanistan have stopped their business due to lack of a good market.

Abdul Wodod Mukhtarzada, a member of the commission, told TOLOnews that the booksellers are also complaining about high taxes which are difficult to pay as their business has dropped.

“We used to sell more than 500 books and we had 200 librarians here but I can say now that their number has dropped significantly,” he said.

TOLOnews interviewed several booksellers and also expressed concern that book reading culture has faded.

“There are issues because of the lack of female students’ presence in the universities. This issue also affects the book business,” said Sharifullah, a bookseller.

Source: tolonews

www.shafaqna.com

 

Related posts

Kabul: Story of Burned Bridge

asadian

Afghanistan: Increasing poverty the concern of citizens

asadian

Afghanistan: Taliban working on population census plan

asadian

IRC: Almost 30 million people remain in dire need of assistance in Afghanistan

asadian

FORUM-ASIA calls for urgent action to protect Shia Muslims in Afghanistan

asadian

Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation highlighted at UNSC meeting

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.