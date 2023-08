SHAFAQNA- A terror attack occurred at Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz, Iran a few minutes ago.

According to Shafaqna, following the attack of two gun men to the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh, 4 citizens are hit by bullet.

One of the attackers is captured and the other one is under prosecution, Irna reported.

Source: Shafaqna Persian

