Saudi consulate in Mashhad resumes activities

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s consulate general in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad has officially started activities.

Head of the representative office of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Khorasan Razavi, Mohammad Beheshti Monfared, said on Sunday the mission launched its diplomatic work in one hotel in the holy city of Mashhad as its temporary site.

He said Saudi Arabia’s consulate general in Mashhad has announced the resumption of its work from August 13 via an official note sent to the representative office.

The Saudi embassy in Tehran has also officially begun its work, reciprocating Tehran’s re-opening of its embassy in Riyadh in June.

Source: presstv

