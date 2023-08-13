English
Halal Expo Indonesia (HEI) scheduled for October 2023

SHAFAQNA- Indonesia will hold the most prominent business-to-business halal industry exhibition and conference, Halal Expo Indonesia (HEI), in October 2023.

Halal Expo Indonesia (HEI) is organized by PT Halal Expo Indonesia, collaborating with the Indonesian Muslim Entrepreneurs Community (KPMI), which has 48,000 members throughout Indonesia.

The exhibition will be held 25 – 29 October 2023 at Jakarta Convention Center, Indonesia, with three days for business and two days for the public. This exhibition will be the first B2B showcasing the halal industry and encouraging growth, attracting domestic and international investors to network with the Indonesian halal ecosystem.

