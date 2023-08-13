Japan’s envoy expresses concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan

In an interview with Japanese NHK Online on Sunday, Takashi said that two years after the Taliban returned to power, most people are still struggling to survive. He said that the country is facing a shortage of food and other basic necessities and that the economy is in the doldrums.

Takashi also expressed concern about the lack of opportunities for women and girls in Afghanistan. He said that girls are denied secondary education in many parts of the country and that women are being increasingly deprived of opportunities to work and socialize.

“I have repeatedly told Taliban leaders that women’s support is essential to stabilize the country,” Takashi said. “I hope that change could occur in the future as there seem to be members of the Taliban who support introducing a more relaxed policy on women,” he added.