Iraq’s Minister of Interior: 4 border crossings are active 24 hours a day during Arbaeen

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Minister of Interior announced in a statement regarding the Arbaeen procession: Four border crossings will operate 24 hours during Arbaeen.

Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari announced today (Sunday): Four land border crossings will be open 24 hours during Arbaeen to welcome Husseini pilgrims and hold the Arbaeen ceremony.

According to ISNA report, the high security committee of Ziarat Arbaeen, headed by the Iraqi interior minister and the commander of the country’s ground forces, and some other Iraqi officials visited the five provinces of Basra, Dhi Qar, Maysan, Al Muthani and Wasit this morning to review the security plans.

During this visit, al-Shammari said in a news conference: The security commanders explained to us their plans in this field.

The Minister of Interior of Iraq emphasized: Important land borders such as Safwan, Shalamcheh, Al-Sheib and Zarbatieh are located in the five provinces we visited, and these crossings will be active 24 hours and will welcome pilgrims from the Gulf countries (Persian) and Iran.

Al-Shammari said: Approximately 3 to 5 million foreign pilgrims are expected to enter Iraq through these borders during Arbaeen.

Source: Shafaqna Persian