Iraq in wake of setting up a strategic plan for the development of religious tourism

SHAFAQNA- The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities of Iraq announced the preparation of a strategic plan for the development of religious tourism.

Iraqi daily Al-Sabah wrote on Sunday that the ministry is on the verge of rebuilding a number of religious shrines in Nineveh province.

Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Fakkak Al-Badrani, said that the program relies on several aspects, including investment, development and reconstruction of the infrastructure of tourist facilities and religious shrines.

He added that these programs are important for the development of tourism sectors and include two aspects, the first is to pay attention to the holy cities and the other is dedicated to the tourism administration, such as sightseeing in the ancient monuments of the historical city of Ur and visiting the shrines of the prophets in some provinces.

Al-Badrani continued: Currently, these shrines are being renovated and developed with the cooperation of civil society organizations and some benefactors, and we are nearing the end of the renovation process.

Also, other centers in Baghdad, including Al-Qashlah, Al-Rashid Street, and old Islamic monuments are being renovated.

