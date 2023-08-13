Mohsen Jalilvand in an interview with Shafaqna: In case of “normalization of relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel”, new categories will be formed in the region/ Saudi Arabia has asked US to “guarantee security”

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- An expert and university professor says: If Saudi Arabia makes its relations with Israel normal and public, the balance will change completely and new categories will be formed in the region.

Dr. Mohsen Jalilvand, in an interview with Shafaqna Future reporter, answered the question that the news of the normalization of relations between Iran and Israel has been published in the media and it seems to be serious news. If this happens, what are the consequences for the region? Stated: It is hard to speculate until the details of this news come out. This is a strategic game that the Americans have started and it started with the normalization of Israel’s relations with countries like Bahrain and the UAE, and today it is Saudi Arabia’s turn. Saudi Arabia is a heavier weight. This country has a special reputation in the Islamic world. Due to the presence of two holy shrines, the prestige of Saudi Arabia is high in the Islamic world.

He stated that since Egypt lost its power in the Islamic world, Saudi Arabia almost completely assumed this role and said: King Abdullah’s plan to create two countries in the occupied territories is considered to be of origin in Saudi Arabia, but in the opinion of the Americans, this is a maximum demand. Saudis usually agree on a series of minimums. Israel wants to publicize its relationship with Saudi Arabia. In this case, almost the Islamic world and at least the Persian Gulf region and the Middle East, which is the main focus of the conflict with Israel, will calm down and this issue will be gathered in the region.

If Saudi Arabia makes its relations with Israel normal and public, new categories will be formed in the region

He clarified: Today, the UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain have relations with Israel. The Palestinians themselves have a relationship with Israel through the movement of Mahmoud Abbas. If Saudi Arabia makes its relationship with Israel normal and public, the balance will change completely and new categories will be formed in the region. Oman has also recognized Israel and Netanyahu himself has visited this country.

US intends to isolate Iran

Regarding the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, what situation will it put Iran in? He stated: US intends to isolate Iran and remove it from the categories of the region. Iran has improved its relationship with Saudi Arabia and the UAE.Today, the UAE has a relationship with Israel, and Turkey has a relationship with Israel, and we see that Iran has a relationship with both countries. This situation is not so strange. Many countries that Iran has relations with in the region and outside the region have relations with Israel. Azerbaijan has an ambassador in Israel. Most of the countries in the region and Central Asian countries have relations with Israel, and simply having relations with Israel is not a reason for Iran to cut ties with these countries, but in terms of influence, naturally when these countries enter into a relationship with Israel, in a way, Iran shares a border with Israel.

US also intends to turn Iran into a lonely island, if this happens, the categories are known.

I don’t think Israel will accept the formation of a Palestinian state

Jalilvand about whether with the normalization of relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia, Palestine will also be in a weak position? He stated: I don’t think that Israel will accept the formation of a Palestinian state, but maybe it will reduce the pressure on the Palestinians to some extent. Some classifications may be made, for example, settlement constructions will be temporarily stopped or special concessions will be given to the Palestinian forces and a balance will be established.

Palestinian groups such as Islamic Jihad and Hamas want the destruction of Israel, and groups such as the Palestine Liberation Organization are willing to coexist peacefully with Israel. Establishing a balance between these and make them master these. This is another discussion.

He asked whether Saudi Arabia would be willing to normalize relations with Israel without the formation of an independent Palestinian state and said: Yes, it is ready because it will be satisfied with a minimum. King Abdullah’s plan is a maximum plan and he will agree on the minimum.

Source: Shafaqna Persian