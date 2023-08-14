Iraqi PM & UAE President discuss bilateral ties

SHAFAQNA- Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani and UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discuss bilateral ties in phone call.

The two heads of state discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation while reviewing current areas of partnership between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, Sheikh Mohammed and Al-Sudani discussed a range of regional and global topics and reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering regional security and collaboration in order to foster growth and prosperity.

Source: iraqinews

www.shafaqna.com