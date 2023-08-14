Mecca: International Islamic Conference on Communication and Integration Kicks Off [Video-Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The International Islamic Conference on “Communication and Integration with the Departments of Religious Affairs in the World,” which kicked off in Mecca on Sunday (August 13, 2023).

Around 150 eminent Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders, thinkers, heads of Islamic centers and association and academics from universities from 85 countries around the world are participating in the conference.

Addressing the conference, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha highlighted that the conference tackles an issue that lies at the core of the pan Islamic body’s primary mission, which is to strengthen Islamic unity, advocate Islamic values, and achieve integration in all areas to serve the interests of the people.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh called for intensified efforts to address the misuse of religion for political designs.

Source: saudigazette

