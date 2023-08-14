English
Iraq braces for millions as Shia pilgrims set to commemorate Arbaeen

Iraq braces for millions as Shia pilgrims

SHAFAQNA-The Iraqi Border Ports Authority announced heightened readiness in ten checkpoints in preparation for the impending commemoration of Arbaeen in the holy city of Karbala.

With daily inflows already charting between 15,000 and 25,000 pilgrims, authorities are gearing up for an anticipated surge, potentially attracting up to 5 million visitors from across Arab, Islamic, and other countries.

Aladin al-Qaisi, the spokesperson for the authority, highlighted, in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, the all-out efforts underway, emphasizing the coordination between the border agencies and local governments.

