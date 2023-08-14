Survey: Over half of Arab young have considered leaving countries

SHAFAQNA-Over half of young people in North Africa and Middle Eastern countries say they are actively trying to emigrate, according to the latest Arab Youth Survey released on Thursday.

The survey, which is carried out by global communications agency Asda’a BCW, found that 53% of people aged 18-24 in the Levantine countries of Jordan, Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Palestine, as well as Yemen in the Arabian Peninsula, wanted to move abroad to find work. When applied to North Africa, 48% of the same age range similarly wanted to leave.

The figure drops to 27% in the oil and gas rich countries of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), which generally enjoy much higher living standards than other Arab countries. A majority in the PGCC said they would never permanently leave their country.

Source: newarab

