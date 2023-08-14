English
Stockholm: Muslims & Christians stand against Quran burning

SHAFAQNA- In July, members of the Muslim and Christian communities of Fisksatra, a quiet suburb in the Nacka municipality just outside Stockholm, stood side by side at the Medborgarplatsen square in Stockholm to protest the Quran burning.

Among those who turned out for the show of solidarity was Carl Dahlback, vicar of the Nacka community parish of the Church of Sweden.

“It was touching. Many Muslims came to me and thanked me for participating in a protest against the burning of the Quran. They wanted to take pictures with me,” he told Anadolu in a video interview.

The Islamic Cultural Circle of Sweden (ICC), a Stockholm-based Muslim organization, said the demonstration was the biggest such protest held so far and gave people a peaceful way to express their views.

The ICC is planning several activities to raise awareness about Islam and its holy book.

For these, the Muslim and Christian communities of Fisksatra will be collaborating, according to Mohammad Aqib, an ICC official.

“We will organize a program in the church, where there will be prayers and Quran recitations,” he told Anadolu.

Source: Anadolu Agency

