Afghanistan: At least three killed in blast at hotel in Khost

SHAFAQNA- At least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in an explosion at a hotel in Afghanistan eastern province of Khost.

The blast occurred at a city hotel frequented by Afghan people and people originally from Pakistan’s North Waziristan province, which borders Afghanistan, Mustaghfir Gurbaz, a police spokesperson in Khost said on Monday.

He said officers were investigating to determine what caused the blast and who was behind it.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion, though Afghanistan’s Taliban government has blamed the regional affiliate of ISIL (ISIS) – known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province – for previous attacks.

Source: aljazeera

