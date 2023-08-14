English
Tarateel Sajjadiyya Festival kicks off in Bayna Al-Haramin

Tarateel Sajjadiyya Festival kicks off

SHAFAQNA-The General Secretariat of Imam Hussain (AS) Holy Shrine witnesses the 9th International Book Fair, coinciding with Tarateel Sajjadiyya’s annual festival in the Bayna Al-Haramin Area.

Mohammad AbdulSalam, the Director of the Festival, stated that the festival was kicked off under the auspices of the Shrine’s General Secretariat, with the involvement of 65 Publishing Houses and cultural institutions, featuring over 25,000 titles spanning across scientific, cultural, literary, children’s literature, and other categories.
He added, “Several countries participated in the event, including Iran, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, Egypt, Kuwait, and Iraq. In addition to the participation of the Holy Shrines and Shia Endowment, noting that books participated weren’t limited to the religious field but other fields were in.”

Source: imhussain

www.shafaqna.com

