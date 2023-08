SHAFAQNA- Alulbayt (AS) Foundation in London, UK, held its annual Majlis commemorating the martyrdom of Imam Ali Al-Sajjad AS), three days from Thursday 10th August to Saturday 12 August 2023.

The esteemed guest speaker was Sayed Mahdi Modaressi providing insightful and thought provoking lectures in honour of the 4th Imam. The programme concluded daily with eulogy recitations by Mulla Amir al Kathomy and Sayed Ali Al-Hakeem.

https://youtube.com/live/6MIpOQWALuI?feature=share

