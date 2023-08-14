Iran’s FM rejects link between prisoner swap with release of frozen assets

SHAFAQNA-Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that there is no connection between a prisoner exchange agreement with the release of Tehran’s assets frozen abroad “at the order of the US.”

“The exchange of prisoners is a completely humanitarian issue and has nothing to do with unblocking our funds in foreign banks,” Amir-Abdollahian said in a meeting to commemorate journalists in Tehran on Monday.

He said the recent agreement reached between Tehran and Washington, mediated by a third country, covers two separate issues, one relating to the prisoners swap and the other about unfreezing Iranian assets illegally blocked overseas under the pretext of US sanctions.

Iran never settles for ‘interim deal’ in indirect talks with US

Iran has held months of “indirect negotiations” with the United States aimed at removing the unilateral sanctions, but it has never settled for “an interim or lesser deal,” the Iranian foreign minister has said.

The top diplomat outlined a two-pronged strategy regarding the issue of sanctions: Rendering them less effective and eliminating the unilateral bans altogether.

Transfer released Iranian assets from South Korean banks to a European bank

He added that the process to transfer released Iranian assets from South Korean banks to a European bank started on August 10 and will be completed in several phases.

The funds would be converted into euros in Europe within a few weeks before being deposited into another bank in a regional country, the top Iranian diplomat noted.

