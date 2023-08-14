Mecca: International Islamic conference sends a message to world to promote values of moderation

SHAFAQNA-International Islamic conference in Mecca sends a message to the world to promote the values of moderation.

The final day of the Mecca conference emphasized the need for enhanced communication, integration and stronger partnerships in Islamic affairs among departments of religious affairs, ifta and sheikhdoms worldwide to achieve unity among Muslims.

The international conference, “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World,” concluded in the holy city on Monday.

Held under the theme “communication and integration,” the two-day conference was attended by about 150 leading Islamic scholars, muftis, religious leaders and thinkers from 85 countries.

Heads of Islamic associations and sheikhdoms, as well as academics from a number of international universities, also took part in the event, organized by the Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance.

