Saudi Arabia: Supreme Court closes Mecca Grand Mosque crane crash case

SHAFAQNA-Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has upheld the verdict of the Mecca Criminal Court of Appeal issued in February this year to slap fines amounting to SR20 million on Saudi Binladin Group.

Okaz/Saudi Gazette has learnt from well-informed sources that the court also convicted eight directors, heads of departments, executives, and engineers with awarding three years in prison and fines. It has acquitted three engineers and supervisors of the charges, and suspended the trial of another defendant following his death. The court also recommended that some entities to be placed under criminal liability due to their dereliction of duty.

The apex court closed the case permanently, while affirming that the ruling acquired the final status by rejecting the cassation request, and appending the ruling in the executive form, with the phrase “this ruling is final and binding.”

Source: saudigazette

www.shafaqna.com