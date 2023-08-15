Afghanistan: 2 years since Taliban takeover with calls to re-open girls schools

SHAFAQNA- On the eve of Taliban’s two-year rule, girls call to re-open schools. The girls said that the country’s educational system would be harmed if schools and universities were to remain closed.

Tayeba, a 20-year-old athlete who has won several medals, said that women’s participation in society and attendance at universities are vital needs.

“I had achievements in this field –and now we are banned and it is very disappointing for me and all Afghan girls,” Tayeba said.

“I feel bad and hopeless and see the future of my country as dark. I ask the Islamic Emirate to open schools,” Raihana, a student said.

