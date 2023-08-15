UN & EU condemn Shah Cheragh deadly terror attack

SHAFAQNA- Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the UN’s Secretary General, and the Lead Spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Union, Peter Stano on Monday (14 Aug 2023) condemned the terrorist attack in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

Dujarric said that the UN condemns the attack at the religious site, and sympathized with the people and government of Iran.

“UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres strongly condemns the terrorist attack on Shah Cheragh which is the second of its kind over the past 10 months,” the UN’s Spokesman said.

The Lead Spokesperson for the external affairs of the European Union Peter Stano in a message has condemned the recent terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine, in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz.

“The European Union firmly condemns the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz on Sunday,” Stano wrote on his X account on Monday.

“It is yet another example of terrorists targeting innocent civilians,” he added. “The EU expresses condolences to the families of the victims,” he noted.

Source: IRNA

