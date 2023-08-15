English
Egypt, Jordan & Palestine leaders blast Israel over violence in occupied West Bank

SHAFAQNA- Leaders of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine accused Israel on violence in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

The condemnation came at the end of a summit in the northern Egyptian city of Alamein that brought together Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Jordan’s King Abdullah and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

The three accused Israel of a number offenses against Palestinians, including incursions by Israeli soldiers in Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem and illegally withholding Palestinian money.

They rejected any attempts to divide Al-Aqsa Mosque temporally or spatially, and they intend to continue their efforts with the main international powers and parties interested in peace to revive a serious peace process.

