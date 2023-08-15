USA: Negotiations with Iran on recent prisoner deal are unrelated to nuclear programme

SHAFAQNA- USA’s State Department on Monday (14 Aug 2023) said that continuing negotiations with Iran that have so far led to the release of four Americans from prison to house arrest in Tehran are “unrelated” to any other issue, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

“This is a positive step in our hope and desire for these American citizens to be able to come home but it is not linked to any other issue,” State Department’s Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said during a regular briefing.

“And we have not changed any aspect of our overall approach to Iran, whether it be their nuclear programme – our belief continues and our goal continues to be that Iran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.” Patel also played down the release of billions in Iranian state funds in South Korea.

The funds were frozen in September 2019 under the administration of former president Donald Trump, who pulled sanctions waivers on countries importing oil from Iran.

Patel said that money is intended for humanitarian use and would be subject to “rigorous restrictions”. “The reason these funds are in South Korea in the first place is because the previous administration allowed several countries to continue purchasing oil from Iran and to place those funds in special accounts,” he said.

