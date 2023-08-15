English
HRW calls for prosecuting suspects of Rabaa massacre

Rabaa massacre

SHAFAQNA-A decade after Rabaa massacre, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that justice remains elusive as no one has been held accountable for what may amount to crimes against humanity.

At least 900 people died when Egyptian soldiers and police officers forcibly dispersed a protest camp in Cairo’s Rabaa al-Adawiya Square on 14 August 2013.

Tens of thousands had gathered there to demand the return of former President Mohamed Morsi, who had been deposed by his defence minister and current Egyptian leader Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in a coup a month and a half earlier.

HRW described the killings as “a likely crime against humanity” and considered it the start of a continuing campaign of repression against critics of Sisi’s rule.

