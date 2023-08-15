English
USA: Donald Trump indicted over 2020 election meddling

Trump indicted over 2020 election meddling

SHAFAQNA-Former US President Donald Trump has been charged with attempting to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state of Georgia.

This is the most sweeping indictment against the former president. The 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate faces trials in New York, Washington, DC, and Florida in three other cases.
Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis told reporters that Trump has until August 25 to voluntarily surrender himself to authorities.
In a statement, Trump’s lawyers said they “look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been”.

