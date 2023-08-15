English
Iraq announces implementation of proactive security measures before Arbaeen pilgrimage

SHAFAQNA-Iraq’s Ministry of the Interior announced , the implementation of proactive security measures before the launch of the plan for the Arbaeen pilgrimage, revealing the details of those procedures.

The ministry’s spokesman, Major General Khaled Al-Muhanna, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA): “The Supreme Committee, headed by the Minister of Interior, Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, is conducting extensive preparation operations that precede the Arbaeen pilgrimage, whether by holding meetings and assigning directorates and formations to prepare plans according to each formation, as there is a special plan traffic, Civil Defense, Intelligence and other formations.”

Source: ina.iq

www.shafaqna.com

